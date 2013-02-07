40 Horrible Fast Food Fails

Ashley Lutz
kfc raw chicken sandwich

Photo: imgur

Fast food companies serve millions of Americans every day. With all the food that busy workers serve, stuff is bound to go wrong sometimes. We searched Reddit and other websites to find the most shocking fast food fails.

Some menu items were missing key ingredients. Other customers found disgusting surprises in their food.

Note: Business Insider could not confirm the circumstances of these photos.

McDonald's gave this customer half a chicken patty instead of a chicken select.

Source: Reddit

The cheese on this burger is misplaced.

Source: Reddit

This person's breakfast burrito includes an expiration date.

This 10-piece McNugget box features 11 McNuggets.

Source: Reddit

The Big Mac isn't ordered correctly.

Source: Reddit

This Spicy McChicken is missing a key ingredient.

Source: Reddit

Subway went above and beyond one customer's request for extra pickles.

Source: Reddit

Let's hope two people weren't sharing this sub.

Source: Reddit

One man asked for extra mayo on his sub and this is what he got.

This hash brown included a brown and crispy addition.

Source: Reddit

This White Castle packaging is confusing.

Source: Reddit

This taco is missing a shell.

Source: Reddit

This taco is disappointingly empty.

Source: Reddit

This taco has a drill bit inside.

Source: Reddit

This customer got floor cleaner instead of hot sauce.

Source: Reddit

This Wendy's Spicy Chicken sandwich is partially raw.

Source: Reddit

This Burger King sandwich came with a penny.

Source: Reddit

This customer technically got a chicken sandwich, but there's no patty.

Source: Reddit

This Wendy's chilli lid didn't do its job.

Source: Reddit

This Starbucks free water didn't go far in quenching the customer's thirst.

Source: Reddit

This popcorn chicken from Sonic looks a little undercooked.

Source: Reddit

This KFC came with a weird, brain-like organ.

This KFC was partially raw.

This pizza's ingredients are slightly displaced.

Source: Reddit

These Pizza Hut P'Zolos didn't live up to expectations.

Source: Reddit

This Tim Horton's snack wrap allegedly contained a battery.

Source: Reddit

This pizza crust came with an unexpected embellishment.

Source: Reddit

This Arby's customer was unsatisfied with the amount of meat on his sandwich.

Source: Reddit

This chocolate doughnut turned into a glazed doughnut.

Source: Reddit

This German snack wrap appears to be lacking contents.

Source: Reddit

This Chipotle burrito is missing part of its shell.

Source: Reddit

This Sonic footlong appears to have a regular-sized bun.

This Popeye's chicken tender looks like a seahorse.

Source: Reddit

This McDonald's burger is missing a patty.

Source: Reddit

Someone played McDonald's Monopoly before the fries reached this customer.

Source: Reddit

