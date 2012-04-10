The Worst Dressed Golfers At The Masters

Leah Goldman
rickie fowlerRickie Fowler isn’t the only dude who decided to wear BRIGHT YELLOW.

Photo: Getty Images

The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on one of the most prestigious (sexist?) courses in the country.But even at such an important event, the best golfers in the world had some serious style issues.

From too many pastels, to everyone choosing to wear highlighter yellow, a lot of golfers looked awful this year.

Those multi-coloured plaid pants Brandt Snedeker is wearing look like they could be his pajamas

Bright yellow was in this year, unfortunately. Carl Schwartzel took part.

That's a lot of plaid and a lot of purple, Darren Clark.

Again with the bright yellow, this time paired with bright turquoise. Bad choice Hunter Mahan.

More yellow, more plaid. Ian Poulter was not looking good.

We know it was Easter weekend but Jonathan Byrd took it too far.

Rickie Fowler, another one with the bright yellow.

We're not sure what Rory Sabbatini was thinking with that hat

Too many layers, Steve Stricker.

BONUS: Tiger's outfit is fine, but we couldn't resist showing you this awesome photo of him doing some strange dance move.

And now, the winner...

BUBBA WATSON: Meet The Goofy Southerner Who's Now Everyone's favourite Golfer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.