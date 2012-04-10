The Worst Dressed Golfers At The Masters

Photo: Getty Images
The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on one of the most prestigious (sexist?) courses in the country.But even at such an important event, the best golfers in the world had some serious style issues.
From too many pastels, to everyone choosing to wear highlighter yellow, a lot of golfers looked awful this year.
BONUS: Tiger's outfit is fine, but we couldn't resist showing you this awesome photo of him doing some strange dance move.
