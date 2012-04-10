10 Mansions That Are In Serious Need Of A Makeover

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
While sifting through luxury real estate listings all day, we’ve often found that the more expensive the home, the more horribly it’s decorated.From all-pink bedrooms to overdone chandeliers, we’ve highlighted some of the worst decorated rooms we could find.
This Fifth Avenue townhouse is on the market for $49 million. It was originally on our list of homes we hoped would sell in 2012.
With all the limestone and marble touches, 22-carat gold leaf detail, and hand-carved paneling, this house is just a bit much.
This Parisian-style mansion in Dallas was on sale for $46 million, but recently hit the auction block.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.