10 Mansions That Are In Serious Need Of A Makeover

Meredith Galante
centre island twinight mansion $22.5 million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

While sifting through luxury real estate listings all day, we’ve often found that the more expensive the home, the more horribly it’s decorated.From all-pink bedrooms to overdone chandeliers, we’ve highlighted some of the worst decorated rooms we could find.

This Fifth Avenue townhouse is on the market for $49 million. It was originally on our list of homes we hoped would sell in 2012.

Business Insider

But after a second look, we realised that it's totally over-the-top.

Business Insider

No wonder it hasn't sold.

Business Insider

This Georgia estate is on sale for $20 million.

Business Insider

The rooms inside were featured on HGTV's Million Dollar Rooms.

Business Insider

But all that money still couldn't buy them a good decorator.

Business Insider

This $53 million estate in Bel Air is basically a private country club.

Business Insider

This bedroom looks like a bottle of Pepto Bismol spilled everywhere.

Business Insider

With all the limestone and marble touches, 22-carat gold leaf detail, and hand-carved paneling, this house is just a bit much.

Business Insider

This $22.5 million Château on Long Island was inspired by Marie Antoinette.

Business Insider

It's called Twinight. And it feels like a museum.

Business Insider

Hopefully the sellers will take the chairs with them, so you'll only have to repaint the ceiling.

Business Insider

Business Insider

But we think your friends might be scared away by your bad taste in decorating.

Business Insider

The chandeliers are extremely opulent for a bedroom. And there are two of them.

Business Insider

This Parisian-style mansion in Dallas was on sale for $46 million, but recently hit the auction block.

Business Insider

The Chanel rug in the bathroom is so tacky.

Business Insider

At least this carpet could hide any stain.

Business Insider

This $46 million chalet in France has the decor of a cruise ship.

Business Insider

The couches. The wall colour. Need we say more?

Business Insider

From the canopy to the comforter, everything is so wrong in this bedroom.

Business Insider

This pink house in the Bahamas is on sale for $39.5 million.

Business Insider

The interior decorating is a scheme only the Bahamas can pull off.

Business Insider

The busy comforter and matching curtains hardly make this seem like a peaceful place to rest.

Business Insider

This is the inside of a $15.9 million Mediterranean estate in 90210.

Business Insider

We're surprised the couch doesn't have plastic on it.

Business Insider

Is the gold-clad bedpost really necessary?

Business Insider

This front-line beach property in Marbella, Spain is listed for $23.8 million.

The house reminds us of a spoof on Caesar's palace.

Is this the inside of a circus tent?

Prefer something better decorated?

