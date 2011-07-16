The 15 Most Overpaid Players In The MLB

Athletes sign million dollar contracts every year and some are so grossly over compensated that it defies logic. Here are few players who are a good example of that:



Adam Dunn, a slugger who’s best years are behind him will earn $12 million this season from the White Sox.

Barry Zito, a former marquee starter with Oakland who turned his success there to a seven-year, $126 million contract that proved to be a terrible investment for the Giants.

Signing a big-time free agent to a team is really a crapshoot. Most players don’t get a crack at free agency until they are around 30-years-old. Every now and then, a team signs a guy that performs at a high level well into his 30s. However, more often than not, the player starts his inevitable fall from grace and the team gets saddled.

We’ve identified the fifteen most overpaid baseball players for the first half of the 2011 baseball season. We divided half of their yearly salaries by their VORP (Value Over Replacement Player). VORP measures how much a player contributes to their team. An average player’s VORP half a season of baseball is around 10. The league leader in VORP this season is Toronto’s Jose Bautista with 60.1

