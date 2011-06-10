Creepy Computer Tech Accused Of Collecting Spycam Shots Of Women Whose Computers He Fixed

Here’s a story that might make you think twice the next time you take your computer in to be fixed.



Yesterday, police in Fullteron, California, arrested a tech who allegedly collected hundreds of thousands of pictures of naked and semi-naked women by planting spycam software on the Macs he repaired.

According to the L.A. Times, Trevor Harwell is accused of planting a program called Camcapture that would tell him when victims turned their computers on and snap shots at his command.

Police claim that Harwell also had the following fake error message appear: “You should fix your internal sensor soon. If unsure what to do, try putting your laptop near hot steam for several minutes to clean the sensor.” A lot of women would then take their Macs into the bathroom when they took a shower.

Harwell is accused of downloading the pictures to a server, and eventually to his own computer, where police discovered them.

Police started looking into the matter last summer when a Fullerton man spotted the fake error message on his daughter’s computer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.