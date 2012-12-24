The Most Blinding Christmas Decorations On The Internet

Photo: MSVG via Flickr
In every neighbourhood, there’s always that one house that goes way overboard with the Christmas decorations.
We combed the internet for the wildest and wackiest Christmas lawn displays we could find.
It’s great to have holiday spirit, but we’d hate to see these homes’ electricity bills come January.
This abode is a drug recovery home in Benicia, Calif. The house is decorated by its members each year.
In 2007, the owners of this Georgia home went all out, turning the yard into a glowing Nativity scene.
A woman from Bonham, Texas, creates a new display every year. She then posts them to a website dedicated to showing off her taste in holiday decor.
