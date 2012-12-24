The Most Blinding Christmas Decorations On The Internet

In every neighbourhood, there’s always that one house that goes way overboard with the Christmas decorations.

We combed the internet for the wildest and wackiest Christmas lawn displays we could find.

It’s great to have holiday spirit, but we’d hate to see these homes’ electricity bills come January.

These homeowners in the San Francisco Bay area regularly have tourists flocking to their house.

This house has been featured on the Discovery Channel HD, showing off its 200,000 lights.

The owners of this house in Richmond, Va., must really love Christmas.

This house in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., uses vintage lights and decorations.

How do you get in the front door of this Redwood City, Calif., house?

Do you BELIEVE this house? The Santa in the window is also fairly creepy.

The decorations in front of this Glenview, Ill., home move to music.

This home in Downey, Calif., has vintage Santas and Disney characters scattered across the lawn.

The wire dome over all the decorations on the front lawn is strange. This home is in Venice, Fla.

These vintage holiday decorations are too gaudy for us. You can find this home in Seattle, Wash.

This house in Richmond, Va., added Peter Pan and Tinkerbell into the holiday mix.

This house in Gatineau, Quebec, is famous for attracting out-of-town visitors each year.

This house looks as if it were haphazardly decorated.

This house on 20th Street in San Francisco has giant-sized decorations.

This abode is a drug recovery home in Benicia, Calif. The house is decorated by its members each year.

Where's the house?

Two families in Hudson, N.H., get together every year to create this extravagant Christmas display.

This mansion is on the famous Policarpio Street in Mandaluyong City in the Philippines.

Wow.

In 2007, the owners of this Georgia home went all out, turning the yard into a glowing Nativity scene.

This house went above and beyond to celebrate the season.

A woman from Bonham, Texas, creates a new display every year. She then posts them to a website dedicated to showing off her taste in holiday decor.

This Toronto home is out of place compared to its neighbours.

Think those are crazy?

