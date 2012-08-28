The 10 WORST Celebrity Pages On Facebook

Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images
Many celebrities have turned to Facebook to connect with fans and reclaim lost fame.Avril Lavigne has done it shockingly well, with over 35 million “likes,” while Eminem remains the most popular celebrity on Facebook with a following upwards of 60 million.
We were surprised by some of the most popular celebrities on Facebook (Bob Marley, who died in 1981, is the 15th most “liked” on the ‘book); however, there are many celebs–especially younger ones–who aren’t taking advantage of promoting themselves on the site.
Instead, some allow complete strangers to post as themselves online, while others are gathering millions of followers on bare bones pages.
We dug around the social networking site to find which celebrities have the worst branded pages on Facebook.
One of the most surprising young actresses to not have a Facebook page is Jennifer Lawrence, the face of the latest Hollywood phenomenon: 'The Hunger Games.' Instead, she has a following of slightly more than 300,000 on a fan-created page.
For a film that depended so heavily on its viral marketing, one would expect all of 'The Hunger Games' actors to have strong social media connections especially after the film sold 3.8 million DVDs and Blu-ray discs during its first weekend on sale.
We weren't surprised the 'Batman' actor doesn't have a Facebook page; however, with middle-aged Vin Diesel owning one of the most followed pages, one would wonder why he doesn't put one together.
Currently, more than 500,000 fans like a wikipedia-based FB page on Bale.
Currently, typing KateBeckinsale into the Facebook search will get you nowhere.
Instead, the 'Underworld' actress has 181,000 followers on an empty page.
A page of her own may have helped promote her latest film, the struggling 'Total Recall.'
One of the biggest comedians of the moment allows his representation on the social media site to exist as a fan page randomly updated by 'sparklepop.'
In comparison, common co-star, Will Ferrell has a well-branded page with nearly 4.5 million likes.
Facebook seems an appropriate place to link out to his 'Between Two Ferns' series considering his online presence is starting to wane. (We're not sure what's up with his current site which claims a new version will arrive in 2023.)
The 'Mamma Mia!' actress may want to consider fleshing out a page on Facebook because an attempt to go to /AmandaSeyfried goes directly to someone of another name!
Currently, the rising actress exists solely on a fan page with little more than 100,000 followers.
Think of the positives, it would help in promoting her next big films, 'Linda Lovelace' and 'Les Misérables' because her latest roles haven't fared particularly well at the box office ('In Time,' 'Gone,' and 'Red Riding Hood').
To us, she's still best known for her role as ditsy blonde, 'ESPN'-having Karen from 'Mean Girls.'
Seyfried could get some pointers from her 'Jennifer's Body' co-star, Megan Fox, who has one of the most popular pages on Facebook.
Now that the 'Harry Potter' films have wrapped, Daniel Radcliffe needs to set himself apart if he wants to make it as an actor outside of the franchise. Emma Watson understood that. Not only did she change her image with a hair chop, but she started a Facebook page before the series' end which now has more than 5.5 million likes.
Tweens are going to be searching for the Potter actor on Facebook and the actor they associate with teh main character. It's disappointing to find an old image of him attached to a small fan page.
Even Spanish Voldemort has a bigger following.
Jonah Hill's Facebook page is pretty bare bones.
It had a lot of potential with his 'About' section speaking directly to his mum:
'I wanted to start an official Facebook page to have a direct way to communicate with the awesome people who are interested in communicating with me. That means you, mum.
But seriously, mum, you can't be all over my Facebook page trying to see what I'm up to all the time. I'm an adult and I have my own life and you need to accept that. Seriously.'
However, Hill has neglected his page since December of 2011. Where are the jokes, the behind-the-scenes photos, the funny?
Sure, the guy has a total of eight films to keep him busy including upcoming roles in 'Django Unchained,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' and a sequel to '21 Jump Street'; but, think of all the promotion he could do for these films!
At the very least, Hill could add a coverphoto.
The private 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor may not care to have a Facebook page; however, his mind might be changed if he knew 11 million fans currently like a non-interactive page with nothing more than a Wikipedia entry.
It's hard to believe Forbes' highest-paid actress of the year doesn't maintain a page for fans considering she's the face of the 'Twilight' phenomenon.
Rather, a search results in a fan page with 1.8 million followers and another bare bones wiki page.
And, don't try Facebook pages /kstew and /KristenStewart--they don't belong to her either.
If she posted regularly, Stewart would probably possess one of the most popular page on the social networking site since the series Facebook page has a 34.9 million likes.
Even co-star Taylor Lautner has an official fan page with more than 10 million followers, though it hasn't been updated since last October.
There are millions of Twi-hards that would love to get a behind-the-scenes look at Pattinson's life; however, like his 'Twilight' co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, the actor doesn't maintain a presence on Facebook.
Not too surprising since Pattinson made it clear he doesn't care to share his personal life, especially in the wake of his very public break up with Stewart.
But Pattinson may want to rethink that considering other than a wiki Facebook page, the actor's next big following is from /pattinsonlovers.
