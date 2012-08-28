The 10 WORST Celebrity Pages On Facebook

Kate Beckinsale may shine onscreen, but her Facebook presence is waning.

Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Many celebrities have turned to Facebook to connect with fans and reclaim lost fame.Avril Lavigne has done it shockingly well, with over 35 million “likes,” while Eminem remains the most popular celebrity on Facebook with a following upwards of 60 million.



We were surprised by some of the most popular celebrities on Facebook (Bob Marley, who died in 1981, is the 15th most “liked” on the ‘book); however, there are many celebs–especially younger ones–who aren’t taking advantage of promoting themselves on the site.

Instead, some allow complete strangers to post as themselves online, while others are gathering millions of followers on bare bones pages.

We dug around the social networking site to find which celebrities have the worst branded pages on Facebook.

