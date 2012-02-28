The Worst-Case Scenario For The iPad 3

Photo: Nokton

If Apple wants to totally blow the iPad 3 launch, it’ll release the device without a Retina Display.Yes, all the speculation and leaks point to the next iPad coming with a nice, high-resolution screen, but Apple certainly isn’t afraid to shatter expectations.



Consider the iPhone 4S. Everyone was eagerly awaiting a redesigned mobile device that would be called the iPhone 5, not a purgatorial phone that hovered somewhere between generations.

The 4S was cosmetically identical to the iPhone 4 and internally improved, which flew in the face of expectations.

We’ll hear loads of groaning from technophiles if this happens with the next iPad, but it doesn’t seem it’ll play out that way. Apple has done a much better job of managing expectations this time around and MacRumors has lots of evidence that the iPad 3 will pack a nice retina display.

We’ve come to expect a lot from Apple’s iDevices. And even if the iPad 3 looks nearly identical to the iPad 2, as long as it has a killer display, people will line up.

Then again, the initial iPhone 4S disappointment didn’t stop people from buying.

