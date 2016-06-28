Tell us the worst career advice you've ever gotten

Youtube/The Office US What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever gotten?

You know what they say: Nothing is given so freely as advice.

Everyone gets some not-so-sage advice once in a while, especially about their careers.

The Business Insider Careers team wants to know: What’s the worst piece of career advice you’ve ever gotten?

How did you react to it? Was it marred by ulterior motives, or just plain ignorance? Did you end up taking it?

Share the misguided guidance in the anonymous Google form below, and we may include your response in an upcoming article.

You get bonus points if you give some context on what makes the advice so lousy.

