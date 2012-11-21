10 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Go Shopping On Black Friday

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Black Friday is known for two things:1) the savings you can get on TVs and toasters, and



2) the sheer violence of sleep-deprived shoppers-turned-zombies with no regard for human life.

Past Black Fridays have turned into a sort of competition between shoppers, as people have knocked down and stampeded over each other on their way to savings.

This year, people are already camping out in front of Best Buy stores, and other retailers like Walmart and Target are kicking off the shopping frenzy early by opening on Thanksgiving night.

Find out how Black Friday brings out the worst in everyone and why it should be avoided at all costs.

