Here's The Absolute WORST Ad Of The Year

Kim Bhasin

The Consumerist polled 115,000+ readers for its second annual Worst Ad In America contest, and this “Poop, there it is!” spot from Luvs diapers came out the victor (loser?).

Granted, it’s certainly a memorable ad that stands out from the boring diaper ads we always see. But the gross-out factor seems to have overwhelmed voters.

Do you agree with the Consumerist readers? Or is there a worse one out there that you just can’t stand?


Click here to see all the info about the World Ad In America contest, with many more terrible ads >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.