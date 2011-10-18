Here's The Absolute WORST Ad Of The Year

The Consumerist polled 115,000+ readers for its second annual Worst Ad In America contest, and this “Poop, there it is!” spot from Luvs diapers came out the victor (loser?).



Granted, it’s certainly a memorable ad that stands out from the boring diaper ads we always see. But the gross-out factor seems to have overwhelmed voters.

Do you agree with the Consumerist readers? Or is there a worse one out there that you just can’t stand?



