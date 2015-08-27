The world's worst airlines to fly with

Skytrax has released its annual world airline star ratings, ranking airlines by the quality of their front-line product and service standards.

Topping the list as the world’s worst airline is North Korea’s Koryo Air. It is the fourth year in a row that the airline has been named the world’s worst. It was the only airline to receive a one-star rating out of a possible five.

Skytrax’s ratings are recognised as a global benchmark of airline standards.

A two-star rating is awarded to airlines delivering a lower quality performance, below the industry Quality average across many of the rating sectors. According to Skytrax, the ranking signifies poorer or inconsistent standards.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are 23 airlines that received two stars or less from Skytrax, earning themselves the title of the world’s worst airlines.

Air Italy, Italy. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. Air Koryo, North Korea. Skytrax rating: one star. Wikipedia commons. Bahamasair, Bahamas. Skytrax rating: two stars. IFlyBahmasair/Facebook. Biman Bangladesh, Bangladesh. Skytrax rating: two stars. Biman Bangladesh Airlines/ Facebook. Bulgaria Air, Bulgaria. Skytrax rating: two stars. Bulgaria Air/ Facebook. China United Airlines, China. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. Cubana Airlines, Cuba. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. Iran Air, Iran. Skytrax rating: two stars. Iran Air/ Facebook. Lion Air, Indonesia. Skytrax rating: two stars. Lion Air Group/ Facebook. Mahan Air, Iran. Skytrax rating: two stars. Mahan Air/ Facebook. Nepal Airlines, Nepal. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. Skytrax rating: two stars. Onur Air, Turkey. Skytrax rating: two stars. Onur Air/ Facebook. Pegasus Airlines, Turkey. Skytrax rating: two stars. Pegasus Airlines/ Facebook. Rossiya Airlines, Russia. Skytrax rating: two stars. Rossiya Airlines/ Facebook. Ryanair, Ireland. Skytrax rating: two stars. Ryanair/ Facebook. Skytrax rating: two stars. Skytrax rating: two stars. SmartWings, Czech Republic. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. Spirit Airlines, USA. Skytrax rating: two stars. Spirit Airlines. Sudan Airways, Sudan. Skytrax rating: two stars. Sudan Airways Abu Dhabi/ Facebook. Syrianair, Syria. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. . Tajik Air, Tajikistan. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons. . Turkmenistan Airlines, Turkmenistan. Skytrax rating: two stars. Turkmenistan Airlines/ Facebook. Ukraine Int'l Airlines, Ukraine. Skytrax rating: two stars. FlyUIA/ Facebook. Yemenia, Yemen. Skytrax rating: two stars. Wikipedia commons.

