The world's worst airlines to fly with

Skytrax has released its annual world airline star ratings, ranking airlines by the quality of their front-line product and service standards.
Topping the list as the world’s worst airline is North Korea’s Koryo Air. It is the fourth year in a row that the airline has been named the world’s worst. It was the only airline to receive a one-star rating out of a possible five.
Skytrax’s ratings are recognised as a global benchmark of airline standards.
A two-star rating is awarded to airlines delivering a lower quality performance, below the industry Quality average across many of the rating sectors. According to Skytrax, the ranking signifies poorer or inconsistent standards.
Listed in alphabetical order, here are 23 airlines that received two stars or less from Skytrax, earning themselves the title of the world’s worst airlines.
Skytrax rating: two stars. Skytrax rating: two stars.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.