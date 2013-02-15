14 Of The World's Weirdest Aphrodisiacs

During the wet season in the Pantanal, piranhas are obnoxiously common in rivers, lakes, and ponds and frequently make it onto the plates of humans in the area.

Their heads are rumoured to have aphrodisiac properties, so they're usually reserved to boil into a big, toothy stew.

It may be true that eating piranha helps you channel your inner carnivorous fish, but I suspect it might just be a convenient way to get rid of a lot of piranhas.