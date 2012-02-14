The World's Top Economists Reveal Their Predictions For 2012

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
WSJ is out with a new survey of economists, querying them on everything from QE3 to a Eurobreakup to 2012 GDP.You can play with the results in a fun, interactive manner here.
Here are some key results:
- GDP: 2.5% in 2012. 2.7% in 2013.
- Unemployment: 8.0% in December 2012.
- 10-year yield: 2.62% in December 2012.
- QE3: 64% of economists DON’T expect to see QE3 in 2012.
- Euro breakup: Economists on average see a 41% chance that a country will leave this year.
- Recession: Economists see, on average, a 16% chance of a recession this year.
