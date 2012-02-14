The World's Top Economists Reveal Their Predictions For 2012

Joe Weisenthal
WSJ is out with a new survey of economists, querying them on everything from QE3 to a Eurobreakup to 2012 GDP.You can play with the results in a fun, interactive manner here.

Here are some key results:

  • GDP: 2.5% in 2012. 2.7% in 2013.
  • Unemployment: 8.0% in December 2012.
  • 10-year yield: 2.62% in December 2012.
  • QE3: 64% of economists DON’T expect to see QE3 in 2012.
  • Euro breakup: Economists on average see a 41% chance that a country will leave this year.
  • Recession: Economists see, on average, a 16% chance of a recession this year.

Play with the survey more here.

