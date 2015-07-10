The world's top 10 fashion brands are worth $122 billion

Skye Gould, Matthew DeBord

Luxury fashion has become a huge global business in the past few decades. Several major brands are dominant players. But brands not traditionally associated with luxury have also established themselves. Taken together, these 10 brands are worth a whopping $US121.74 billion.

10 most valuable fashion brands in the worldSkye Gould/Business Insider

