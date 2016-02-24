The world's top 10 cities for quality of living

Auckland Harbour. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sydney has just made it into the top ten cities in the world for quality of living.

According to Mercer’s 18th annual Quality of Living survey, Vienna ranks highest in overall quality of living for expatriates.

Sydney is tenth, behind Auckland which is third.

Mercer’s survey is designed to help employers compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments.

Here are the top ten cities for quality of living:

Melbourne comes in at 15th and Perth 21st. Singapore is the highest ranking Asian city at 26th place.

Personal safety is a key factor in determining expat quality of living.

Mercer’s survey ranks personal safety based on internal stability, crime figures, performance of local law enforcement and the home country’s relationship with other countries.

Luxembourg tops the personal safety list and is followed by Bern, Helsinki and Zurich, all three tying in 2nd place. Baghdad (230) and Damascus (229) are the world’s least safe cities.

Data for the latest survey was gathered between September and November 2015.

