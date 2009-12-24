The 10 Smallest Cars In The World

Small, economical cars have satisfied a niche of the auto market for decades.

The guys pictured are pushing a BMW Isetta, one of the first ever produced. It premiered in 1955, but only lasted a couple years. After making around 160,000 units, BMW ceased production of the original and started coming out with new and improved versions, which it continued to do until the early 1960s when the Isetta was retired for good.

Or so we thought! Word has it that BMW may unveil a new version next year to compete with Smart and other companies. Until it does, here’s a list of the smallest, cutest little buggers that are already street legal and turning heads.

