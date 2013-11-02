The World's Tallest Statue Is Under Construction -- It Will Be Twice The Size Of The Statue Of Liberty

India has begun construction on a statue of Sardar Patel, the first home minister of independent India, and it is going to be the tallest in the world by far.
Patel shared a prison cell with his close friend Mahatma Gandhi and became the leader of the Congress Party in 1934.
The monument will be 600 feet tall and cost $300 million.
Taking a look at the 305-foot State of Liberty, it’s hard to fathom how massive this thing will be.
