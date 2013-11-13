Dubai Dominates This List Of The World's Tallest Apartment Buildings

The sky’s the limit for the people who live in these huge buildings.

Construction database Emporis recently compiled a list of the 10 tallest residential buildings in the world. With each of the buildings in the top 10 soaring above 300 meters (984 feet), these skyscrapers take city living to a dizzying level.

Given Dubai’s preference for over-the-top building projects, it should come as no surprise that it is home to seven of the top 10.

“Firstly, there are sufficient providers of capital for major projects of this kind,” Emporis said in a press release. “And secondly, urban planning is not tied to preserving a distinctive existing skyline — meaning that such gigantic development projects can be given the green light.”

