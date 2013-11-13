Dubai Dominates This List Of The World's Tallest Apartment Buildings

The sky’s the limit for the people who live in these huge buildings.
Construction database Emporis recently compiled a list of the 10 tallest residential buildings in the world. With each of the buildings in the top 10 soaring above 300 meters (984 feet), these skyscrapers take city living to a dizzying level.
Given Dubai’s preference for over-the-top building projects, it should come as no surprise that it is home to seven of the top 10.
“Firstly, there are sufficient providers of capital for major projects of this kind,” Emporis said in a press release. “And secondly, urban planning is not tied to preserving a distinctive existing skyline — meaning that such gigantic development projects can be given the green light.”
#10 CAPITAL CITY MOSCOW TOWER: Russia's tallest residential building stands at an imposing 302 meters (991 feet).
#9 ETIHAD TOWER 2: At a height of 305 meters (1,001 feet), the ninth-tallest residential building in the world is Abu Dhabi's second-tallest overall. The Etihad Towers community is made up of five super-tall buildings that boast stunning views and 12 luxury dining options.
#8 CAYAN TOWER: Dubai's DNA-inspired tower, the tallest of its kind in the world, twists to a height of 307 meters (1,007 feet).
#7 OCEAN HEIGHTS: This 310-meter (1,017 feet) tall apartment building overlooks the Palm Jumeirah, an artificial island in Dubai's marina.
#6 Q1 TOWER: Australia's tallest building is also the tallest in the entire southern hemisphere, residential or otherwise. Residents of this building, which looms at a height of 332 meters (1,056 feet), can make use of a miniature rainforest and outdoor terraces offering gorgeous views of the Gold Coast.
#5 HHHR TOWER: Also known as the Blue Tower and located in Dubai, the HHHR Tower is a breathtaking 317 meters (1,040 feet) tall.
#4 THE TORCH: Also in Dubai and standing at 337 meters (1,105 feet) tall, the Torch has 658 apartment units and several swimming pools.
#3 ELITE RESIDENCE: Just a stone's throw away from the Torch in Dubai's Marina district, Elite Residence stands at 380 meters tall (1,247 feet).
#2 23 MARINA: Also located in Dubai's in-demand Marina district, this 395-meter (1,296-foot) apartment building has a total of 62 elevators that can travel at a speed of 8 meters per second.
#1 PRINCESS TOWER: Though it may or may not be home to actual royalty, Dubai's Princess Tower is the world's tallest residential building at a stunning 414 meters (1,358 feet) tall.
