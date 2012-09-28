The World's Tallest Ferris Wheels

Photo: via Mike Bloomberg’s Twitter Feed
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced plans today to build the world’s tallest Ferris wheel on Staten Island.It’s a lofty proposal that, at 625 feet, would surpass the Singapore Flyer, which is currently the world’s tallest observation wheel at 541 feet.
The Staten Island wheel is not the only recent bid for a sky-high Ferris wheel in recent months. In November, Moscow revealed plans to build a massive, 722-foot wheel. And plans for a 550-foot-high wheel on the Las Vegas Strip are also under way.
Want to see how the Staten Island Ferris wheel stacks up against the competition?
377 feet high
It takes 18 minutes for the Star of Lake Tai to complete one revolution. The observation wheel was completed in 2008.
377 feet high
At the time it was completed in 1999, Daikanransha was the tallest Ferris wheel in the world.
384 feet high
The wheel, which opened in 2001, has 68 passenger cars, each able to carry 6 people. The ride takes 17 minutes for a full rotation.
390 feet high
When it was completed in 2003, Zhengzhou Ferris Wheel was the tallest Ferris wheel in China.
390 feet high
The wheel was completed on September 30, 2004, and officially opened to the public the next day.
394 feet high
The Tianjin Eye is the tallest ferris wheel ever to be built over a bridge.
394 feet high
This Australian wheel opened in 2008 but was closed soon after due to defects. It's currently under reconstruction.
394 feet high
Suzhou Ferris Wheel was completed in 2009. It has 60 passenger cabins, a maximum capacity of 300 passengers, and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete each revolution.
443 feet high
The London Eye, which opened in 2000, is the biggest ferris wheel in Europe and attracts over 3.5 million people annually.
525 feet high
The Star of Nanchang opened for business in May 2006, and cost around $7.3 million to build.
541 feet high
The 492-foot diameter wheel, built over a three-story terminal building which houses shops, bars and restaurants, opened in 2008.
550 feet high (planned)
The wheel was announced in August 2011 as part of a $550 million project by Caesars Entertainment Corp. It's expected to open in late 2013.
625 feet high (planned)
This proposed observation wheel would overlook a new retail complex on the Staten Island waterfront and carry 4.5 million riders a year.
722 feet high (planned)
Proposed in November 2011, the Moscow View would cost an estimated $300 million to build.
