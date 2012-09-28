The World's Tallest Ferris Wheels

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced plans today to build the world’s tallest Ferris wheel on Staten Island.It’s a lofty proposal that, at 625 feet, would surpass the Singapore Flyer, which is currently the world’s tallest observation wheel at 541 feet.

The Staten Island wheel is not the only recent bid for a sky-high Ferris wheel in recent months. In November, Moscow revealed plans to build a massive, 722-foot wheel. And plans for a 550-foot-high wheel on the Las Vegas Strip are also under way.

Want to see how the Staten Island Ferris wheel stacks up against the competition?

#10 (tie) STAR OF LAKE TAI, Lake Tai, China

377 feet high

It takes 18 minutes for the Star of Lake Tai to complete one revolution. The observation wheel was completed in 2008.

#10 (tie) DAIKANRANSHA, Tokyo, Japan

377 feet high

At the time it was completed in 1999, Daikanransha was the tallest Ferris wheel in the world.

#9 DIAMOND AND FLOWER FERRIS WHEEL, Kasai Rinkai Park, Tokyo

384 feet high

The wheel, which opened in 2001, has 68 passenger cars, each able to carry 6 people. The ride takes 17 minutes for a full rotation.

#7 (tie) ZHENGZHOU FERRIS WHEEL, Henan, China

390 feet high

When it was completed in 2003, Zhengzhou Ferris Wheel was the tallest Ferris wheel in China.

#7 (tie) CHANGSHA FERRIS WHEEL, Hunan, China

390 feet high

The wheel was completed on September 30, 2004, and officially opened to the public the next day.

#4 (tie) TIANJIN EYE, Tianjin, China

394 feet high

The Tianjin Eye is the tallest ferris wheel ever to be built over a bridge.

#4 (tie) THE SOUTHERN STAR, Melbourne, Australia

394 feet high

This Australian wheel opened in 2008 but was closed soon after due to defects. It's currently under reconstruction.

#4 SUZHOU FERRIS WHEEL, Jiangsu, China

394 feet high

Suzhou Ferris Wheel was completed in 2009. It has 60 passenger cabins, a maximum capacity of 300 passengers, and takes approximately 20 minutes to complete each revolution.

#3 LONDON EYE, Lambeth, London

443 feet high

The London Eye, which opened in 2000, is the biggest ferris wheel in Europe and attracts over 3.5 million people annually.

#2 STAR OF NANCHANG, Jiangxi, China

525 feet high

The Star of Nanchang opened for business in May 2006, and cost around $7.3 million to build.

#1 SINGAPORE FLYER, Marina Centre, Singapore

541 feet high

The 492-foot diameter wheel, built over a three-story terminal building which houses shops, bars and restaurants, opened in 2008.

BONUS: HIGH ROLLER OBSERVATION WHEEL, Las Vegas, Nevada

550 feet high (planned)

The wheel was announced in August 2011 as part of a $550 million project by Caesars Entertainment Corp. It's expected to open in late 2013.

BONUS: STATEN ISLAND FERRIS WHEEL, New York, US

625 feet high (planned)

This proposed observation wheel would overlook a new retail complex on the Staten Island waterfront and carry 4.5 million riders a year.

BONUS: MOSCOW VIEW, Moscow, Russia

722 feet high (planned)

Proposed in November 2011, the Moscow View would cost an estimated $300 million to build.

