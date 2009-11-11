The World's Tackiest Gold Necklace Is Actually A Chart Of The Price Of Gold

We’ve found the perfect gift for the “Mrs. Goldbug” in the family. It’s a gold necklace, with a design charting the price of gold over several decades. (via Peter Kafka and Brian Morrissey)



You can actually buy the piece here from ThisIsPlot.com. Their motto is “data is beautiful,” which we have to agree with. It’s only £198, so we’re guessing it’s not the highest quality gold. But if you’re going to shell out for actual gold, you might as well buy coins or bricks, and avoid the heavy margins on jewelry.

Anyway, check it out. We think it’d be a great gift for Spencer Pratt to buy for Heidi Montaug, no?

