The super-rich like to keep their money at home

Ultra-wealthy people can be found all over the world. But where do they like to invest their riches?

According to the annual Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management World Wealth Report, the world’s super-rich tend to keep most of their investments in their home regions.

The report looked at high-net-worth individuals, or HNWIs (defined as people with investable assets of $US1 million or more, excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables, and consumer durables) from North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

It found that North Americans keep the majority of their investments in North America, Europeans focus their investments in Europe, and so on.

For some millionaires, however, the tendency to keep investments at home is dwindling.

Those from the Asia-Pacific region allocated 79.2% of investments to the region in the first quarter of 2013, 67.5% in the same quarter in 2014, and 65.9% in 2015.

In Latin America, the number has dropped from 76.6% in Q1 2013 to 62.8% in Q1 2015. A similar trend took place in Europe.

Have a look:

