The World's 21 Strongest Banks In 2014

REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev U.S. strongman Andy Vincent strains as he lifts a weight during the Pacific Strong competition in Russia’s far eastern port of Vladivostok August 14, 2011. Vincent and teammate Travis Ortmayer took on and beat a Russian team in various tests of strength.

This year’s list of top-performing banks is in, and one thing’s clear — Asia is definitely winning.

The list comes from Bloomberg Markets Magazine, which ranked 97 banks around the world with at least $US100 billion in assets.

Eight out of the 21 top banks are Asian, including the number one spot. Within regions, four out of the five top banks in North America are Canadian. Only one U.S. bank made the top 21.

The 2014 rankings saw some new names, since Bloomberg decided to throw private banks into the mix this year, two of which tied for second.

Rankings were determined by five criteria, in order of importance:

1. Ratio of Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

2. Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets

3. Ratio of reserves for loan losses to nonperforming assets

4. Ratio of deposits to funding

5. Ratio of costs to revenues

#20 Deutsche Bank (TIE) Country: Germany Overall score: 38.3 Change: N/A #20 China Construction Bank (TIE) Country: China Overall score: 38.3 Change: down from #12 last year #18 Royal Bank of Canada Country: Canada Overall score: 37.2 Change: down from #4 last year #17 Malayan Banking Country: Malaysia Overall score: 36.8 Change: down from #13 last year #16 UniCredit Bank Country: Germany Overall score: 36.5 Change: N/A #15 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Country: Canada Overall score: 35.2 Change: down from #3 last year #13 United Overseas Bank Country: Singapore Overall score: 33.0 Change: Down from #6 last year #12 UBS Country: Switzerland Overall score: 32.7 Change: N/A #11 Svenska Handelsbanken Country: Sweden Overall score: 31.6 Change: No change #10 BOC Hong Kong Holdings Country: Hong Kong Overall score: 30.6 Change: N/A #9 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Country: Finland Overall score: 29.7 Change: Up from #16 last year #8 Pohjola Bank Country: Finland Overall score: 28.5 Change: N/A #7 DBS Group Holdings Country: Singapore Overall score: 28.4 Change: down from #5 last year #6 Bayerische Landesbank Country: Germany Overall score: 27.4 Change: N/A #5 Qatar National Bank Country: Qatar Overall score: 26.8 Change: down from #1 last year #4 Oversea-Chinese Banking Country: Singapore Overall score: 22.2 Change: down from #2 last year #2 Norinchukin Bank (TIE) Country: Japan Overall Score: 22.1 Change: N/A #2 Desjardins Group (TIE) Country: Canada Overall score: 22.1 Change: N/A #1 Hang Seng Bank Country: Hong Kong Overall score: 20.8 Change: Up from #10 last year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.