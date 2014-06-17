The World's 21 Strongest Banks In 2014

This year’s list of top-performing banks is in, and one thing’s clear — Asia is definitely winning.
The list comes from Bloomberg Markets Magazine, which ranked 97 banks around the world with at least $US100 billion in assets.
Eight out of the 21 top banks are Asian, including the number one spot. Within regions, four out of the five top banks in North America are Canadian. Only one U.S. bank made the top 21.
The 2014 rankings saw some new names, since Bloomberg decided to throw private banks into the mix this year, two of which tied for second.
Rankings were determined by five criteria, in order of importance:
1. Ratio of Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
2. Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
3. Ratio of reserves for loan losses to nonperforming assets
4. Ratio of deposits to funding
5. Ratio of costs to revenues
Country: Germany
Overall score: 38.3
Change: N/A
Country: China
Overall score: 38.3
Change: down from #12 last year
Country: Canada
Overall score: 37.2
Change: down from #4 last year
Country: Malaysia
Overall score: 36.8
Change: down from #13 last year
Country: Germany
Overall score: 36.5
Change: N/A
Country: Canada
Overall score: 35.2
Change: down from #3 last year
Country: Singapore
Overall score: 33.0
Change: Down from #6 last year
Country: Switzerland
Overall score: 32.7
Change: N/A
Country: Sweden
Overall score: 31.6
Change: No change
Country: Hong Kong
Overall score: 30.6
Change: N/A
Country: Finland
Overall score: 29.7
Change: Up from #16 last year
Country: Finland
Overall score: 28.5
Change: N/A
Country: Singapore
Overall score: 28.4
Change: down from #5 last year
Country: Germany
Overall score: 27.4
Change: N/A
Country: Qatar
Overall score: 26.8
Change: down from #1 last year
Country: Singapore
Overall score: 22.2
Change: down from #2 last year
Country: Japan
Overall Score: 22.1
Change: N/A
Country: Canada
Overall score: 22.1
Change: N/A
Country: Hong Kong
Overall score: 20.8
Change: Up from #10 last year
