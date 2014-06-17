The World's 21 Strongest Banks In 2014

This year’s list of top-performing banks is in, and one thing’s clear — Asia is definitely winning.

The list comes from Bloomberg Markets Magazine, which ranked 97 banks around the world with at least $US100 billion in assets.

Eight out of the 21 top banks are Asian, including the number one spot. Within regions, four out of the five top banks in North America are Canadian. Only one U.S. bank made the top 21.

The 2014 rankings saw some new names, since Bloomberg decided to throw private banks into the mix this year, two of which tied for second.

Rankings were determined by five criteria, in order of importance:

1. Ratio of Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

2. Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets

3. Ratio of reserves for loan losses to nonperforming assets

4. Ratio of deposits to funding

5. Ratio of costs to revenues

#20 Deutsche Bank (TIE)

Country: Germany

Overall score: 38.3

Change: N/A

#20 China Construction Bank (TIE)

Country: China

Overall score: 38.3

Change: down from #12 last year

#18 Royal Bank of Canada

Country: Canada

Overall score: 37.2

Change: down from #4 last year

#17 Malayan Banking

Country: Malaysia

Overall score: 36.8

Change: down from #13 last year

#16 UniCredit Bank

Country: Germany

Overall score: 36.5

Change: N/A

#15 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Country: Canada

Overall score: 35.2

Change: down from #3 last year

#13 United Overseas Bank

Country: Singapore

Overall score: 33.0

Change: Down from #6 last year

#12 UBS

Country: Switzerland

Overall score: 32.7

Change: N/A

#11 Svenska Handelsbanken

Country: Sweden

Overall score: 31.6

Change: No change

#10 BOC Hong Kong Holdings

Country: Hong Kong

Overall score: 30.6

Change: N/A

#9 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Country: Finland

Overall score: 29.7

Change: Up from #16 last year

#8 Pohjola Bank

Country: Finland

Overall score: 28.5

Change: N/A

#7 DBS Group Holdings

Country: Singapore

Overall score: 28.4

Change: down from #5 last year

#6 Bayerische Landesbank

Country: Germany

Overall score: 27.4

Change: N/A

#5 Qatar National Bank

Country: Qatar

Overall score: 26.8

Change: down from #1 last year

#4 Oversea-Chinese Banking

Country: Singapore

Overall score: 22.2

Change: down from #2 last year

#2 Norinchukin Bank (TIE)

Country: Japan

Overall Score: 22.1

Change: N/A

#2 Desjardins Group (TIE)

Country: Canada

Overall score: 22.1

Change: N/A

#1 Hang Seng Bank

Country: Hong Kong

Overall score: 20.8

Change: Up from #10 last year

