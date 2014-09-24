The World's Smallest Hearing Aid Is Here And It's Super Sleek

MD, James Battersby, Oticon Australia. Photo: Thilo Pulch Photography

Losing your hearing is a frustrating, and sometimes embarrassing problem.

While it commonly comes with age, the most significant cause of hearing loss, according to Audiology Australia, is exposure to excessive noise – affecting anyone, at any time.

In fact it is estimated that over 20% of the Australian workforce is exposed to dangerously loud noise at work.

And with one in six Australians affected by hearing loss – a number that is expected to rise to one in four by 2050 – an effective and discrete hearing aid is commonly sought after.

Oticon wireless IIC just launched the world’s smallest and completely wireless hearing aid in Australia.

The tiny device, which is custom-designed to fit deep in the ear canal, allows those with hearing difficulties to improve their hearing capabilities, without impairing their daily lifestyle.

Using new Brainhearing™ technology and an advanced scientific design to preserve as much natural sound for the user as possible, James Battersby, Managing Director of Oticon Australia says the device provides users with the perfect combination of aesthetics and performance.

“The less sound information your brain receives, the harder it has to work to make sense of it and this is what makes a hearing loss tiring”, he said.

The new Bluetooth ConnectLine technology allows the hearing instruments to communicate wirelessly with each other to maximise the brain’s ability to “make sense of sound” as a balanced and coordinated sound picture.

“People can now orient themselves within their surroundings, separate speech from background noise, focus on certain sounds and recognise unique or familiar sounds more easily”, Battersby said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.