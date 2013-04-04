This Tiny Cell Phone Charger Will Fit On Your Keyring

This is the Devotec Fuel Micro Charger from Devotec Industries, currently available through Kickstarter.



Why We Love It: We’re always on the hunt for ways to improve our smartphone’s battery life, but what do you do in the meantime when you’re late for an important meeting and your phone is almost dead?

Devotec Industries started a Kickstarter project for a charger roughly the size of a quarter that fits on your keyring. Designed to be used in emergencies where you need to make calls, send an email, or use the GPS, Fuel can give you an extra 20 to 30 minutes of talk time, or a few hours on standby.

The Fuel measures about an inch tall, and is only compatible with Android phones at this time (though the company is working on one for Apple products). Fuel is able to keep its charge for at least a month before needing to be recharged.

Where To Buy: Through the company’s Kickstarter page, which has almost tripled it’s fundraising goal of $20,000 so far.

Cost: Fuel will retail for $24.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

