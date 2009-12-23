10 Countries That Will Survive The Sovereign Credit Meltdown Of 2010

First, there were the failed banks.



Then, countries started to fold.

2009 has been the year of shrinking budgets, and economic slowdown for many nations.

In 2010, sovereign defaults are expected to be the economic story.

While many of these survivors have their own troubles, their problems are so far from the dire situations in Dubai, Greece and the UK, that they’re great safe havens for investors.

We have our picks for the world’s safest sovereigns, based on a report of CMA DataVision.

See the governments that will survive the sovereign credit meltdown >

