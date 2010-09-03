The World's Safe Haven Investments Are Getting Hammered Now*

The Wall Street Journal points out that it hasn’t just been U.S. treasuries that have taken it on the chin this week. Other perceived safe havens, such as U.K. or German government bonds, have also seen their prices fall (Which makes their yields rise):



WSJ:

And if you go back to Tuesday evening, the drop in Treasurys prices is even more pronounced: On Tuesday, prices were a lot higher, with the 10-year yield at only 2.47%. It’s not just the U.S. Investors have been leaving “safe-havens” in Britain and Germany, too: The yield on the 10-year German bund has jumped to 2.29% from 2.11% Tuesday, while the U.K. bond yield has climbed to 2.96% from 2.83%.

These are significant moves for just a few days. However, the WSJ left one perceived safe haven that hasn’t been beaten up this week — gold. In fact, gold has had a decent few days:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.