The World's Richest People Adjusted For Age

Mark Zuckerberg is the world’s richest person when adjusted for age according to The Economist (via Surly Trader):”MARK ZUCKERBERG is already a rich man. The most recent tally of the world’s wealthiest people by Forbes magazine put the Facebook founder’s net worth at $13.5 billion in 2011, ranking him 52nd in the world. Now Mr Zuckerberg is set to become considerably richer. His 28.4% stake in Facebook could see his fortune rise to as much as $28.4 billion, assuming that Facebook’s recently announced share offering is valued at $100 billion. That would place him ninth in last year’s rankings. But what may be most remarkable is Mr Zuckerberg’s youth. At 27, he is the youngest of the plutocrats by a considerable margin. In the top 100, only Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google, are also under 40. Indeed, adjusted for years of age, Mr Zuckerberg will be the richest man in the world.”



The list:

1. Zuckerberg

2. Carlos Slim

3. Bill Gates

4. Bernard Arnault

5. Warren Buffett

6. Larry Ellison

7. Eike Batista

8. Larry Page

9. Sergey Brin

10. Lakshmi Mittal

Source: The Economist

