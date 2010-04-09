See The World's 10 Priciest Shopping Streets, And How They Got Clubbed By The Recession

The global recession has wreaked havoc on retail, and stores the world over are still reeling.



Rents for retail property have fallen in most countries for the first time in over 20 years.

The drop in consumer spending and sales has had a direct influence on the rent hits taken by some of the most expensive streets, as retailers have used the tenant’s market to negotiate discounts.

Fifth Avenue has managed to hold on to its rents, while some of Europe’s most prestigious streets have been knocked down by the Asian retail boom.

All information and rates are based on Main Streets Across the World reports published by the Cushman&Wakefield research centre.

#10 - New Bond Street, London - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $768 2006 Ranking: # 6 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $768 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: $673 #10 spot in 2006 held by: Covent Garden, London Bond Street used to be home to antique shops and top-end art dealers, which vied for space near the Sotheby's auction house and the Fine Art Society. Now those spots have been taken over by classic luxury retailers like Miu Miu, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Harry Winston, and Chanel. #9 - East 57th Street, New York - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $800 2006 Ranking: # 5 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $800 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: $800 #9 spot in 2006 held by: Grafton Street, Dublin The place to be on 57th Street is between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue. The ridiculously high concentration of high-end stores on this two block stretch includes Christian Lacroix, Montblanc, Christian Dior, Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bvlgari. # 8 - Via Condoti, Rome - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $848 2006 Ranking: # Not in the top 10 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $848 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: N/A #8 spot in 2006 held by: Oxford Street, London Via Condoti (Street of Conduits) begins at the Spanish steps and is named after the channels which carried water to the Baths of Agrippa. It is the central fashion shopping street in Rome, initiated by the opening of Bvlgari in 1905. Now, stores include Valentino, Armani, Hermès, Cartier, Fendi, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Salvatore Ferragamo. #7- Madison Avenue, New York - 2009 rate sq.ft per year: $875 2006 Ranking: # 3 2009 rate sq.ft per year rental: $875 2006 rate sq.ft per year rental: $1,100 #7 spot in 2006 held by: Ginza, Tokyo The stretch between 57th and 85th on Madison Avenue is also knows as 'the fashionable road'. In addition to fashion designers, jewellers and hair salons for Upper East Side processes vie for these prestigious spots. Some of those include: Chloé, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Louboutin, Yves Saint Laurent, Missoni, Ralph Laure, Givenchy, Vera Wang, and Brooks Brothers. And of course, Barneys. #6 - Via Montenapoleone, Milan - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $768 2006 Ranking: # Not in top 10 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $768 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: N/A #6 spot in 2006 held by: New Bond Street, London In the capital of the fashion world, this is the epicentre. Via Montenapoleone is the most important street of the Milan Fashion District (the Quadrilatero della moda) and reads like a rolodex of the world's most famous fashion houses. These include: Gucci, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti, Etro, Alberta Ferretti, Versace, and Pucci. #5 - Champs Elysee, Paris - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,009 2006 Ranking: # 4 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,009 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: $805 #5 spot in 2006 held by: 57th Street, New York City Champs Elysee is French for Elysian Fields, the place of the blessed dead in Greek mythology. Now it's also the place of the blessed living, when it comes to the retail obsessed who often get to spend their cash in shops that stay open until 11 p.m. Though still full of upscale stores, 'the most beautiful street in the world' (at least for the French) is now also home to the Disney Store, Nike, Zara, Europe's largest Gap, Sephora, and the biggest Adidas store in the world. #4 - Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,115 2006 Ranking: # Not in top 10 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,115 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: N/A #4 spot in 2006 held by: Champs Elysee, Paris Luxury brand shopping in Tsim Sha Tsui is centered around the five-star hotels, which inclue The Peninsula, The Langham, and the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel. Some of the shops in this area include Laura Ashley, Longchamp, Y-3, Cour Carré, Biba, Miss 60, and Triumph. Watch and jewelry spots are also big, with Omega, Cartier, and Rolex. #3 - Central District, Hong Kong - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,211 2006 Ranking: # Not in top 10 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,211 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: N/A #3 spot in 2006 held by: Madison Avenue, New York City The series of malls and boutiques on these interwoven streets are the place to see and be seen for the rich. Just some of the shops featured include Armani, Prada, Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Max & Co, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Celine, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Escada. Shanghai Tang is a Hong Kong shopping landmark and takes up 12,000sq ft. #2 - Causeway Bay, Hong Kong - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,525 2006 Ranking: # 2 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,525 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,134 #2 spot in 2006 held by: Causeway Bay, Hong Kong The rent in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong's premier shopping area, takes the #2 place on the list. The focal place to spend money is the Times Square mall, which features both upscale (Coach, Gucci, Burberry) and mid-range shops. The steep retail prices led Times Square to be designed as the first 'vertical mall' in the world (16 storeys with 230 shops, linked by a web of escalators), and the mall consists of 900,939ft ² of retail space. #1 - Fifth Avenue, New York - 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,700 2006 Ranking: # 1 2009 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,700 2006 rate per sq.ft, per year: $1,350 #1 spot in 2006 held by: 5th Avenue, New York City The most iconic and expensive shopping street in the world. Fifth Avenue is synonymous with timeless luxury and the prices to match it. For decades, the stretch between 49th and 57th has been the most expensive commercial real estate area in the world. Some shops include Ferragamo, Cartier, H.Stern, Henri Bendel, Harry Winston, Bergdorf Goodman, Bvlgari, Prada, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Saks Fifth Avenue, and Van Cleef & Arpels. And the list goes on. Now Check Out How The Housing Markets Are Doing... Is Your City's Housing Market Coming Back Yet? >

