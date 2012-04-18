The World's ONLY Ferrari Motorbike Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Courtesy Bonhams

For the past 17 years, a British collector has been keeping the world’s only Ferrari motorbike, a Ferrari 900, on display “as a work of art” in his home, according to Alistair Charlton of International Business Times.But the bike will finally hit the auction block on April 29, at Bonhams; and it’s estimated that it will bring in $120,000 to $160,000.



Charlton writes that the bike, constructed form scratch, has a 900cc engine. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds. And if you wanted to, you could do 160 mph.

Now check out this amazing new yacht that looks like a space ship >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.