The World's Most Unique Buildings

When travelling around the world, we often snap pictures of impressive sights.Some people enjoy the cobblestone streets of Old Europe, while others might enjoy impressive new modern structures in upcoming cities.
Whatever your taste may be, international architecture always stands out to tourists who can appreciate these strange buildings that locals are probably already used to.
The Dutch have a notable record for their simplistic nature of the Dutch Design. These innovative houses are based on the concept of “living as an urban roof”; high density housing with space on the ground level. The design also represents a village within a city. These are actual living complexes; some owners use the space to make a living from showcasing these unique spaces. Also, the Dutch hostel chain Stayokay has a hostel in the larger cubes.
Container City: London, United Kingdom
With limited and expensive housing in such a posh city as London, imagine an innovative way to create a flexible space. Container City is an Urban Space Management project made out of shipping containers used as office space. Since 2001, these environmentally friendly spaces (A residential space is made of 80% recycled material.) are home to Youth centres, Classrooms and even residential spaces.
Atlantis: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
It’s funny to say you can’t really look back at what this space used to look like since it was built on a man-made island. With a resemblance to a grand castle, the Atlantis in Dubai is based off the Atlantis in The Bahamas. The six (Yes, six) star resort features a theme park, conference centre and over 1,500 rooms.
