The World's Most Popular Web Sites By Country [MAP]

A map developed by two Oxford Internet Institute researchers uses Internet traffic data from Alexa to determine each country’s most-visited website, Drew DeSilver of Pew Research reports.

The countries look funny because each one is scaled to number of Internet users it has.

The results are fascinating: Google dominates most of North America, Europe, south Asia and the south Pacific while Facebook wins out in the Spanish-speaking parts of the America, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Researchers Mark Graham and Stefano De Sabbata note that among the 50 countries where Facebook is listed as the most-visited visited site, Google or YouTube (which Google has owned since 2006) came in second.

Yandex accommodates three-fifths of Russia’s search traffic. Yahoo takes Japan and Taiwan.

And all that green explains why Baidu became the first Chinese company on the NASDAQ-100 index, although the researchers were sceptical that it is No.1 in South Korea.

