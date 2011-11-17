The World's Most Notorious Lobbyist Had A Big Party, And Basically Everyone In Washington Showed Up

Photo: Patrick Gavin via Twitter

Notorious lobbyist Jack Abramoff’s mea culpa tour continued on Tuesday in Washington, where he was fêted by Daily Caller Editor in Chief Tucker Carlson.Carlson called Abramoff a “genuinely nice person,” saying his response to people who think they are better than Abramoff is: “I raise a middle finger to those people and I raise a glass to Jack Abramoff and I’m proud to do so.”



Abramoff joked about how his life has turned around since he was prosecuted as part of a massive federal corruption investigation that also ensnared members of congress and legislative aides.

“I used to be a right-wing guy who sort of disdained the New York Times, 60 Minutes and Michael Moore. Now, I’m happy to be on 60 Minutes, I love the pieces in the New York Times and Michael Moore is my new best friend.”

Via Fishbowl DC, Former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry and actor Kevin Spacey (who played Abramoff in ‘Casino Jack’) were slotted to be at the event. Reporters from many D.C. publications, including POLITICO’s Patrick Gavin, TPM’s Ryan Reilly, and Roll Call’s Shira Toeplitz, were also in attendance.

Watch a video from the event below, via TPM:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

