FOR SALE: 10 Homes With Ridiculously Cool Indoor Pools

Some of us are just looking to an extra powder room to our homes. And then, well, there are these aquatic wonders: Homes that boast indoor swimming options that range from luxurious to opulent.But be prepared!
Scrolling through this compilation of natatorium-enabled manses is enough to stir up a swirling case of freestyle envy. Private lap pools? Single-family splash centres?
And because of the space and climate requirements to house these shimmering examples of the good life, the pool rooms we’ve found are often architectural show stoppers, whether the pools are decked by ceramic, marble, brick or heavy timber.
Everyone in!
Where: Three Lakes, Wisconsin
Price: $3,500,000
About: Three Lakes, plus an indoor pool. Sweet! Located on the Three Lakes real estate market in north-central Wisconsin, this 9,000-square foot cedar lakefront home has a 24-foot by 80-foot indoor lap pool with its own kitchen, vaulted Alaskan cedar ceilings, and fireplace.
Where: Saint Charles, Illinois
Price: $7.9 million
About: Challenging Illinois winters make this indoor pool a necessity to help keep away the winter blues. Located on the Saint Charles real estate market, which is located about 40 miles west of Chicago, this 6-bedroom, 7-bath modern home is situated on 26 acres and includes a 5-acre Japanese garden.
Where: Aspen, Colorado
Price: $9,995,000
About: Rough-hewn timber beams fill the air above this spacious indoor pool that is just one of luxurious amenities for this home for sale on the Aspen real estate market. The completely remodeled 6-bedroom, 6.5-bath estate offers views from Independence Pass to Mt. Sopris, including all four ski areas.
Where: Ashland, Oregon
Price: $4,559,000
About: Not only does this estate contain a generous-sized glass-atrium indoor pool -- complete with its own slide -- but it also has a vineyard that offers Tempranillo, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, and Viognier grapes, perfect for making your own wine. Located on 120 acres on the Ashland real estate market with miles of hiking trails, the 7-bed, 6-bath house also has a 3,836-square foot guest house, and recreation barn with art studio.
Where: Greenwich, Connecticut
Price: $4,495,000
About: Due to its proximity to New York City and abundance of wealthy residents, Greenwich real estate is always a pricey affair where the median home price is currently $1,102,000. Here's a taste of Greenwich luxury, as witnessed in this 6-bed, 7-bath, 8,210-square foot Spanish Colonial Revival classic, which offers an exciting indoor pool complete with bold colours and playful mosaics.
Where: Park City, Utah
Price: $6,595,000
About: Located on the Park City real estate market, this home's nearly 16,000-square foot interior offers unique features including a golf simulator, sports bar with four TVs, a pizza oven and heated porches. More importantly, the luxury ski chalet also boasts a stunning indoor pool overlooking 10 acres of mountainside vistas
Where: New York City
Price: $9,950,000
About: No doubt, even by New York standards, this is a rare find. Located in the Chelsea neighbourhood, this 5-floor private oasis features a rare and no longer permitted 26-foot long indoor swimming pool with a swing. And if that's not enough, the home also has a sauna, hot tub, rooftop sun deck and a 16-foot-high solarium sanctuary.
Where: Atlanta
Price: $3,900,000
About: Not only does this home have a heated driveway -- yes, a heated driveway in Georgia -- but it also has an indoor lap pool, which we assume is heated, too. Located in the Sandy Springs real estate market, this 4-bed, 6 bath contemporary home has all the tricks for grown-up fun: exercise room, chef's kitchen, media room, wine cellar, and playroom.
