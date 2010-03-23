10 Luxury Business Hotels That Will Make You Forget You're On Business

These hotels are at the top of their game for business travel ease and luxurious style.Behind century-old castle walls these five star stunners are equipped with state of the art technology for the most demanding of business travellers. From Paris and NYC to Beijing and Cape Town, these top 10 hotels will make you forget you’re on a business trip the minute you check in

#1 Boundary, London, United Kingdom. East London hotel with rates starting around $350 per night.

12 spacious guest bedrooms.

Complimentary internet access, HD TV, and fax machine.

#2 The Dolder Grand, Zurich, Switzerland. Rates starting around $730 per night.

Six meeting rooms, two adjoining libraries, three garden salons and a ballroom.

Free printing and fax services, wireless internet access, and laptops for hire.

#3 Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Florence, Italy. Rates starting around $400 per night.

All unique rooms located in either a former 16th-century convent or in a 15th-century palazzo.

116 guest rooms and suites with in-room wireless internet access to a DVD player and iPod.

Mobile phone and digital camera hire.

#4 Mama Shelter, Paris, France. Located next to Pere Lachaise Cemetery. Rates start around $120 per night.

International newspapers on request and access to the communal business centre.

Each room offers an office area with a business corner, a fax, and a copier.

#5 The Joule, Dallas, USA . Located in the landmark 1920s DallasNational Bank building. Rates from $340 per night.

Full-service business centre with free internet access.

Free Escalade car, wireless internet access, and iPod docking station.

#6 Kempinski Hotel Dukes Palace, Bruges, Belgium. Housed in a 15th-century castle. Rates start around $240 per night.

Free wired internet access, fax and printing and laptop hire.

Boardroom for up to 12 people and a smaller theatre-style meeting room for 35.

#7 Montage Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA. Rates start around $495 per night.

24-hour business centre, 9,000 sq ft of meeting space, 20,000 sq ft spa with mineral pool, fitness and yoga centres.

Complimentary access to private Mercedes-Benz.

#8 Morgans, New York, USA. Located at 237 Madison Avenue with rates starting around $200 per night.

114 rooms with work desks, high-speed wireless internet, and fax machines.

The Penthouse hosts a greenhouse, private kitchen, media room and two terraces.

#9 Cape Grace Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa. Located on its own private quay with rates start at $555 per night.

Free travel within a 6 mile radius and personal assistant service.

121 rooms and suites with complimentary wired internet access and HD TV.

Heated outdoor swimming pool, steam room, sauna, and in-room gym equipment available on request.

#10 The Opposite House, Beijing, China. A 99-room glass cube in the heart of Beijing with rates starting at $250 per night.

Meeting room available for hire and no fixed check-in or check-out times.

Free in-room internet access, Nespresso coffee machine, TV and audio system.

