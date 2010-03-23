10 Luxury Business Hotels That Will Make You Forget You're On Business

Photo: www.fourseasons.com/florence
These hotels are at the top of their game for business travel ease and luxurious style.Behind century-old castle walls these five star stunners are equipped with state of the art technology for the most demanding of business travellers. From Paris and NYC to Beijing and Cape Town, these top 10 hotels will make you forget you’re on a business trip the minute you check in
#4 Mama Shelter, Paris, France. Located next to Pere Lachaise Cemetery. Rates start around $120 per night.
#5 The Joule, Dallas, USA . Located in the landmark 1920s DallasNational Bank building. Rates from $340 per night.
#6 Kempinski Hotel Dukes Palace, Bruges, Belgium. Housed in a 15th-century castle. Rates start around $240 per night.
24-hour business centre, 9,000 sq ft of meeting space, 20,000 sq ft spa with mineral pool, fitness and yoga centres.
#9 Cape Grace Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa. Located on its own private quay with rates start at $555 per night.
#10 The Opposite House, Beijing, China. A 99-room glass cube in the heart of Beijing with rates starting at $250 per night.
