The World's Wackiest Vending Machines

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb48630000000000fa695f/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-worlds-most-insane-vending-machines-2009-11/fresh-french-fries-1" caption="" source="" alt="automat vending machine" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

In the US, typically, it’s hard to get too excited about vending machines. You’ve got your cans of cola, bagged chips, maybe some candy and that’s about it.



But overseas, vending machines are much, much bigger deal. Of course, Japan is the most famous for its many-splendored vending machines, which sell way more than green tea.

There’s no obvious explanation for why vending machines took off in Japan, though there are theories, such as this from This.org:

The big surge in them started with the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, when millions of people needed to be served food and other goods, but since then the range of products and number of machines has dramatically expanded. One theory is that the Japanese corporate work ethic means that many white-collar workers — known as “salarymen” — go home very late at night, often after sake-drinking marathons with colleagues (hence the cut flowers and beautifully gift-wrapped sweets in many jidoohanbaiki; peace-offerings to bring home to an irritated spouse). And to serve a population as large as Japan’s — 127 million — it’s essential to have easy, 24-hour availability. And the famously modest Japanese prefer buying certain products (tampons, condoms, pornography) from a machine rather than facing a sales clerk.

Culturally, too, the obsession with vending machines fit in nicely for the country that invented the square watermelon, has a well-known robot fetish, and which also struggles with an epidemic of loneliness and alienation.

The good news, though, is that America may finally be catching up. The above picture is from the BAMN Automat on St. Marks Place in NYC. There you can get hot dogs, peanut, butter & jelly sandwiches, and other gluttonous delights.

Meanwhile, RedBox, which owns DVD-vending machines around the country is becoming a true force in the movie industry. And in airports, you’ll frequently see vending machines that sell iPods.

Ironically, part of the appeal to vending machines is that they offer a lack of choice, a concept that should be familiar to anyone who has read Barry Schwartz’s The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less.

NYT: Limited choice is evidently part of the appeal. In the venture’s early days, Lowe says, redbox actually experimented with different models, offering wider selections, including classic and foreign films (because the kiosks can hold 600 discs). “What we found,” he says, “is that today there are so many choices out there, consumers are really looking for some help and guidance.”

Between this phenomenon, the desire to cut spiraling labour costs (no health insurance mandate for a machine!) and a greater curiosity in the general public, expect vending machines to explode here over the coming year.

