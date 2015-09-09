The world's most expensive wedding cake has been revealed and it's a $106 million monstrosity

Yes, a $106 million wedding cake:

Just a short flight away from 11 million people fleeing their homes with nothing, a proud father in the UAE took delivery of the above cake encrusted with 4000 diamonds made for his daughter’s birthday and engagement party.

Nearly two metres long, the cake is in the style of a catwalk. The confectionary guests are dressed in the haute couture styles (edible) of the cake’s creator, 33-year-old former fashion designer Debbie Wingham.

It weighs in at 450kg. More than 180kg of that is icing and modelling chocolate. Wingham spent some 1100 hours crafting it, but even at her rate, there’s a serious shortfall in that $106 million to be made up.

That’s where the diamonds come in. Here’s the rundown:

Runway

– 400 one-carat white diamonds

– 73 three-carat white diamonds

– 73 three-carat black diamonds

Icing

– One 5.2 carat pink diamond

– One 6.4 carat yellow diamond

– 15 five-carat white diamonds

Those rocks alone are valued at $65 million. There’s roughly another 3400 stones scattered through the cake, including amethyst and emeralds.

Apart from the diamonds, it’s all edible – even the tiny iPads.

The client will remain anonymous. Wingham was commissioned for the piece under a strict NDA.

But if you thought $106 million for a cake is a bit unbelievable, well yes, it’s up there. But there are precedents.

The now former record holder was a $52.7 million eight-tier, edible masterpiece created for the National Gay Wedding Show in Liverpool in March, 2013. It was created by a bakery in Chester, England, called Cake, and sported 4000 diamonds.

And in 2006, Nahid Parsa of La Patisserie Artistique created a $20 million cake for the Luxury Bridal Show in Beverly Hills, California. The lowest tier was covered in tiny gold flakes, but the price tag comes from large diamonds studding the cake from top to bottom.

It was watched over by six armed guards while at the show.

