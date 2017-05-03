The 33 most expensive tasting menus on the planet, ranked

One of the best ways for foodies to truly experience the world’s best restaurants is by ordering a multi-course tasting menu.

But it’s not for everyone — these carefully crafted and elaborate meals can sometimes cost as much as $US1,000 a head.

From the experimental Sublimotion restaurant in Spain to Heston Blumenthal’s quirky dishes in London, here are 33 restaurants with the priciest tasting menus in the world.

NOTE: We calculated the cost of a meal for two people, and included the price of a wine pairing where applicable. Unless otherwise indicated, the listed cost does not include gratuity or tax. Foreign prices were converted at today’s conversion rates.

Talia Avakian contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.