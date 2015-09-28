The 35 most expensive tasting menus on the planet, ranked

Restaurant de L’hotel de ville Switzerland’s Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville ranks No. 11 with a $US773 tasting menu.

One of the best ways for foodies to truly experience the world’s best restaurants is by ordering a multi-course tasting menu.

But it’s not for everyone — these carefully crafted and elaborate meals can sometimes cost as much as $US1,000 a head.

From the experimental Sublimotion restaurant in Spain to the innovative Noma in Denmark, here are 37 restaurants with the priciest tasting menus in the world.

NOTE: We calculated the cost of a meal for two people, and included the price of a wine pairing where applicable. Unless otherwise indicated, the listed cost does not include gratuity or tax. Foreign prices were converted at today’s conversion rates.



