Check Out The World's Most Expensive Hotel Suites

Luxury is defined by an individual’s personal tastes and wealth.



The CEO of one company may not prefer what the Chairman of another firm enjoys while jetsetting the world. Thus, it is important to pay careful note to detail and try to encompass all forms of luxury when creating a hotel.

Luckily, the suites we’ve chosen will satisfy anyone’s taste.

From heated floors to stunning ocean views to private chauffeurs with complimentary Maybachs, these suites are designed for the most distinguished of customers. All of them cost tens of thousands of dollars per night, ensuring that only the wealthiest of people in the world stay at them.

So come, pour yourself a glass of your finest single-malt and let’s view unparalleled luxury in hotel suite form.

The Ritz-Carlton is the only chain to make our list twice, and with good reason. Rooms are treated with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the Kremlin, Red Square, and St. Basil's Cathedral. Enjoy marble baths, classic furnishings that pay tribute to Russia's history, and a gigantic living area complete with grand piano, library, office, and boardroom. You'll also receive access to the Club Lounge with five daily food and beverage presentations. And a heated floor will keep your feet toasty on those cold winter mornings.

Essentially, there is no finer place to stay in all of Russia.

If there's one thing the Swiss know about, it's luxury. This 2476 square foot room offers views of the Alps and Geneva's old city. The suite design was overseen by The Rocco Forte Collection's Director of Design Olga Polizzi with John Stefanidis, one of the world's leading interior design practices. The bathroom is also a spectacle to behold with the finest Italian products flown in to ensure maximum comfort. The only drawback of this hotel is that it still managed to offer pay-for TV channels despite the $19k price tag.

The world's second-tallest hotel won't come cheap at nearly $20,00 a night, but you'll be enjoying yourself more than anyone else in the middle east. Only two Royal Suites exist on the 25th floor of the building. You'll enjoy breathtaking ocean views, a personal meeting room, private elevator, and access to the hotel's private helipad – perfect for showing up and making a big scene.

One of finest hotels in Paris, the Vendome Suite is located on the fifth floor of the Park Hyatt overlooking the Rue de la Paix. The room is based around comfort, cemented by a steam room shower and massage table located at the in-suite spa. You'll also enjoy tunes on the Bang & Olufsen sound system and can kill time surfing The Business Insider on your free high-speed internet connection. Oh, and there's a fax machine if international business is a concern to you.

Yes, believe it or not, a hotel you often catch on midday TV commercials offers one of the world's most uncompromising suites. See the photo? That's the Bridge Suite at Atlantis – it's actually located on the bridge that connects the two Royal Towers buildings, thus overlooking every aspect of the resort itself. The gold-decorated rooms feature 12-foot ceilings, a private butler, hand-painted linens, and two separate master bedrooms.

Even the bathrooms are a sight to behold. They feature marble baths, dolphin fixtures, dual closets, and chaise lounge chairs for when you just feel like getting some privacy in a bathroom.

Previously, the oft-mentioned Presidential Suite was the reigning champ of this Tokyo Hotel. Now the Ritz-Carlton Suite looks to one up itself by competing with the Presidential suite 53 stories above Tokyo. You'll gain access to the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge complete with personal concierge, an oversized marble bathroom, and a four poster king bed with master bedroom.

In a city where people are used to catching a few hours rest in a plastic pod, the Ritz-Carlton Suite truly stands out above the rest of Tokyo's offerings.

Though the hotel is currently closed for the winter and won't reopen until May 2010, the Presidential Suite at the Hotel Cala di Volpe still is a sight to behold. Over 250 square meters of space spread out over multiple rooms and a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool are just one of the hundreds of luxuries available. You'll also have access to a private wine cellar, multiple balconies with gorgeous sea views, a sauna room, and three marble-coated bathrooms.

And after a long night on the town, you can come back and listen to Mozart on your super-fancy Bang & Olufsen stereo that comes complete with its own CD collection.

This hotel suite defines excess in the Roman way of luxury. Full dome ceilings with beautiful paintings, 6100 square feet of space, and a private cinema with Dolby Digital for screening films. But that's just the beginning:

The cupola itself is entirely hand-frescoed, and the fifth floor features the master bedroom, a terraced study that was paneled in Italian walnut and a living room. The stained glass windows in the living room detail allegories of a mythological figure paired with a modern one, such as Atlas and Television, Hypnosis and Neurosis, Hermes and Marketing, and Hermaphrodite and Fashion. The downstairs also has a private kitchen, and the dining room features an antique Murano glass chandelier, a private wine cabinet and an antique mosaic-tile-covered dining room.

America's finest offering in hotels is located at the famous Four Seasons hotel in New York. The Ty Warner Penthouse features stunning views of Central Park, glass balconies, custom furniture, and access to a Mercedes Maybach or a Rolls Royce Phantom with private chauffeur:

With cantilevered glass balconies and floor-to-ceiling bay windows, set beneath 25-foot (7.6-metre) cathedral ceilings, the Ty Warner Penthouse offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of all Manhattan. Custom-commissioned in every detail, from semi-precious stone surfaces to fabrics woven with platinum and gold, the nine-room suite creates the sense of living within a multilayered work of art. It raises the bar for even the most seasoned travellers.

Penthouse guests enjoy amenities as impressive as their quarters: TVs programmed for every channel worldwide, unlimited global telephone calling, the services of both a personal butler and a personal trainer/therapist, and a private chauffeur for unlimited travel during your stay in your choice of a Rolls Royce Phantom or a Mercedes Maybach.

Private elevator, a library, an indoor/outdoor zen garden – though cheaper than the Royal Penthouse Suite in Geneva, the Ty Warner suite is truly unmatched in terms of amenities.

The most expensive suite in world was formerly known as the Imperial Suite and cost only $35,000 a night back in 2006 – meaning its price has actually increased since the name change. Located in Geneva, Switzerland, this suite has a private elevator, ensuring total privacy. Modern architecture combined with world-class service ensures that your time spent in the Royal Penthouse is like no other.

