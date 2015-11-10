The world's most expensive diamonds have all been sold

Fancy Red diamond collection from the Argyle Pink Diamonds 2015 Tender. Supplied.

A collection of 65 rare pink and red diamonds from the Argyle mine in the North West of Australia has been sold in a global tender.

The Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, known as the Connoisseurs Collection weighing a total of 44.14 carats and including four what are known as fancy red diamonds, went to bidders from 11 countries.

Rio Tinto, the owner of Argyle, doesn’t reveal what the tender winners paid for their diamonds.

However, pink diamonds can fetch 50 times more than the more common white diamonds. They often get $1 million a carat.

Based on that the 2015 Argyle collection would have brought in more than $40 million. The most expensive pink diamond sold was the Graff Pink, a 24.78 carat fancy intense pink diamond, sold at Sotheby’s in 2010 for $US46 million.

Josephine Johnson, the Argyle Pink Diamonds manager, says she’s delighted with this year’s results.

She says the 2015 Argyle pink diamonds achieved the highest average price per carat since the tender began in 1984.

The five heroes of the collection were sold to notable investors, collectors and retailers based in Europe, US, China and the Middle East.

The most valuable diamond was Lot Number 1, called Argyle Prima, a 1.20 carat fancy red pear-shaped diamond which went to Sciens Diamond Management.

Almost the entire world supply of rare pink and red diamonds comes from Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine in the east Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.