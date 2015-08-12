The most expensive countries for tourists to visit

Shutterstock / Andreas Zerndl Switzerland is the most expensive country to visit in the world.

You know which cities to avoid in order to dodge exorbitantly priced club sandwiches and expensive beer. However, some countries need to be sidestepped entirely to save money.

The World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2015 ranked 141 countries by average hotel cost, cost of living, flight ticket taxes, airport charges, and fuel prices, giving us a list of the world’s most expensive countries to visit.

Here are the world’s 10 most expensive countries for tourists to visit.

10. Austria. Average spending per international tourist: $810 Shutterstock 9. Italy. Average spending per international tourist: $920 Shutterstock/Marco Rubino 6. Israel. Average spending per international tourist: $1,912 Shutterstock 5. Norway. Average spending per international tourist: $1,199 Shutterstock / Incredible Arctic 4. Australia. Average spending per international tourist: $4,897 Shutterstock/Victor Maschek 3. France. Average spending per international tourist: $669 Shutterstock 2. United Kingdom. Average spending per international tourist: $1,316 Shutterstock

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.