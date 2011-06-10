The World's Most colourful Beaches

Photo: Trekearth.org
Looking for something different on your next beach getaway?Instead of choosing your destination based on the surf, pick your favourite colour of sand. Thanks to Mother Nature, there’s a shoreline in every hue of the rainbow.
For an extremely rare sight, make the trek to the green shores of Papakolea Beach, also on Hawaii's Big Island.
The green sand beach is one of only a few in the world, getting its green hue from olivine crystals. And to add to the adventure, Papakolea Beach is off the beaten path and getting there requires a vehicle with 4-wheel drive and hiking gear.
Can't settle on just one colour of sand? Rainbow Beach in Queensland, Australia has over 70 shades, making this beach truly vibrant. The multi-coloured sand dunes are a natural wonder from the last ice age.
Currently in the first position as the best beach in America, Siesta Key is the quintessential white sand beach. Made up of 99% quartz, the fine, white sand stays cool, keeping feet from burning.
The lack of shells makes Siesta Key a great choice for beach lovers who enjoy a mix of water and land-based activities.
There's something magical about the combination of cerulean water and pale pink sand on Horseshoe Bay.
The pastel-coloured beach is one of Bermuda's most popular tourist spots due to nearby facilities and an on-duty lifeguard from May through September.
For a dramatic change of scenery, stick your toes in the famous black sand of Punaluu Beach also the big island of Hawaii.
The sand gets its jet black colour from lava flow that made its way into the ocean and cooled--shattering into tiny pieces. Swimming in the area is not ideal, and the beach is better suited for picnicking and turtle watching.
