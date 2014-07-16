20 Roads You Should Drive In Your Lifetime

Ivan Tsvetkov/Shutterstock The Atlantic Road in Norway

People love using the popular phrase, “It’s the journey, not the destination.”

There are millions of miles of roads in the world, and some of these roads provide incredible views of the surrounding landscape. Sometimes, the roads themselves are a work of art.

We’ve come up with the ultimate list of the world’s most beautiful roads, to prove that sometimes the journey is much more captivating than the destination. These roads range from oceanside cruises in Hawaii to treacherous hairpin turns in the Swiss Alps.

The Valley of Fire Road in Nevada passes through beautiful red sandstone formations that look like they are on fire when reflecting the sun. The Atlantic Road in Norway stretches across seven bridges and offers a beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean. If you drive in calmer weather, you might even see whales and seals. India's Rohtang Pass offers a spectacular view of glaciers, peaks and rivers. Be warned -- it's also known for its massive landslides. The Interstate 70, which runs through Utah, is most beautiful in winter, especially when it winds its way through the snow-covered Spotted Wolf Canyon. The Karakorum Highway was bulldozed in the 1960s and 70s and now connects Pakistan and China. The Blue Ridge Parkway runs from North Carolina to Virginia, and is known for its views of rugged mountains and the Appalachian Highlands. Chapman's Peak Drive in South Africa is approximately 5 miles long with 114 curves, and offers stunning 180-degree views of both mountain and sea. Along the beautiful Great Ocean Road in Australia, you can find the famous limestone stacks called the Twelve Apostles, whale lookouts, rain forests, and beautiful national parks. The North Yungas Road in Bolivia is beautiful, but also known as the world's most dangerous road because of its single lanes, tight turns, and steep drop-offs. Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road in Abu Dhabi leads to Jebel Hafeet Mountain, the second tallest mountain in the United Arab Emirates. The road winds through the craggy limestone making up the mountain until it reaches the summit. Try to take this drive in late afternoon so you can catch the sunset from the top of the mountain. The long, remote A82 Road in Glencoe, Scotland, brings you breathtaking scenic spaces and wonderful sights like the Rannoch Moor Bridge. Cabot Trail in Nova Scotia is one of the most scenic drives in Canada, winding around the greater part of Cape Breton Island and offering views of both the woods and the ocean. Make sure to glance at the water every once in a while -- you might spot a pod of whales swimming past. The Oberalp Pass in Switzerland is a mountain road in the Swiss Alps that is 6,706 feet above sea level. The road is only open during the summer, but in the winter you can take a train ride across the pass.

