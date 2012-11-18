See What Mother Nature Looks Like At Her Coolest

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
Nature works in mysterious ways. It can be can be dangerous, beautiful, and sometimes really weird.
From electric blue ocean waves to spiraling columns of fire, here are some of the planet’s most amazing — and terrifying — products of Earth.
These menacing spirals of flame, also known as fire tornadoes, happen when intense heat brought on by drought combines with rotating air.
Though typically only lasting a few minutes, the whirls of fire can grow to be more than 150 feet tall, spewing embers and debris into the air and aiding the spread of wildfires.
A maelstrom, or massive whirlpool, is a giant, rotating body of water that forms when conflicting tidal flows meet.
Although a malestrom's swirling vortex can be powerful enough to pull down a swimmer, stories of tidal whirlpools sinking container ships and fishing trawlers are completely false. A malestrom has never been reported strong enough for this to occur.
The strongest malestrom in the world is the Saltstraumen located outside Bodø, Norway near the Arctic Circle.
The unusual phenomena that causes ocean waters in Southern California to glow neon blue at night is created by single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates.
The organism forms algae blooms, or red tides, that emit electric blue light when disrupted. All it takes is the breaking of wave or a surfer paddling for the chemical reaction to happen.
Although many forms of red tide are toxic, this particular form is harmless to humans.
When sea ice melts, it leaves behind brine that is so salty it sinks. A brinicle forms when sea water freezes around the descending salt.
As the underwater icicle moves toward the sea floor, it kills nearly everything in its path by encasing it in ice. A film crew for the BBC was the first to capture this phenomenon on camera.
Until a few years ago, the cause of ice circles eluded scientists. The perfectly round formations that appear etched into frozen rivers, ponds, and lakes first cropped up in Russia and were later observed in Scandinavia, Canada, and parts of the United States.
In 2009, astronauts on the International Space Station reported seeing giant ice rings -- about 2.7 miles in diameter -- in Lake Baikal in Siberia. Ecologists believed the rotating discs could be attributed to warm water underneath the ice that melts the surface into a circle. LiveScience explains: 'Methane emissions can create a rising mass of warm water that begins swirling in a circular pattern because of the Coriolis force, or the phenomenon caused by the Earth's rotation that also helps create cyclones.'
First heard in the New Mexico town of the same name, the Taos hum refers to a mysterious buzz, often described as a 'distant idling diesel engine' that appears to have no discernible source.
According to the New Mexico Department of Tourism, the strange humming noise gained national media attention in the 1990s, but scientists were unable to identify a cause. A similar phenomenon has been reported in other parts of Europe and North America.
A fire rainbow, sometimes referred to as a circumhorizon arc, is created by ice crystals in high-altitude cirrus clouds. Light passes through the crystals and refracts, causing it to split into all different colours of the spectrum.
In order for fire rainbows to occur, the sun must be more than 58 degrees above the horizon and the crystals must be plate-shaped and aligned horizontally. The flame-like rainbow can be seen several times during the summer months in the United States, but is much less common in northern Europe.
Striped icebergs form a couple different ways. Blue stripes occur when layers of ice melt and refreeze so fast that no bubbles -- which scatter light to give icebergs their white appearance -- are created. If the water that freezes is rich in algae, the bands may appear green. Black, brown, and yellow striations are created by sediments picked up by a glacier as it runs down a mountain into the ocean.
Penitentes are spikes of ice or snow that form naturally on high-altitude glaciers. The sharp peaks occur when the sun penetrates certain parts of snow or ice, which turn directly into water vapor without going through a liquid phase. This process is also known as sublimation.
Penitentes can reach up to 4 meters in height and are typically found in the dry Andes mountains.
The aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, occurs when highly-charged particles from the solar wind and the Earth's magnetosphere collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the upper atmosphere. The colour of the aurora -- green, red, blue, or purple -- is determined by the type of atom and altitude at which it is struck.
Auroras are generally seen over the magnetic poles, though the rare light show was seen over the contiguous United States in October this year.
