The World's Most Productive Business: Plentyoffish

There are other tiny businesses that make more than $10 million a year in profit, but (with the notable exception of hedge funds) most of them are probably not:

4 years old

Run by 3 people.

Run by 3 people no one has ever heard of (including most of the customers)

Free of evidence of professional design efforts or general attempts at “slickness”

Worth at least $100 million (if not the $1 billion the founder thinks).

That’s what so great about the web. ReadWriteWeb has the details, but hats off to Marcus Frind and Plentyoffish!



