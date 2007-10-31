The World's Most Productive Business: Plentyoffish

Henry Blodget

There are other tiny businesses that make more than $10 million a year in profit, but (with the notable exception of hedge funds) most of them are probably not:

  • 4 years old
  • Run by 3 people.
  • Run by 3 people no one has ever heard of (including most of the customers)
  • Free of evidence of professional design efforts or general attempts at “slickness”
  • Worth at least $100 million (if not the $1 billion the founder thinks).

That’s what so great about the web.  ReadWriteWeb has the details, but hats off to Marcus Frind and Plentyoffish!
 

