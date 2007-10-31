The World's Most Productive Business: Plentyoffish

There are other tiny businesses that make more than $10 million a year in profit, but (with the notable exception of hedge funds) most of them are probably not:
- 4 years old
- Run by 3 people.
- Run by 3 people no one has ever heard of (including most of the customers)
- Free of evidence of professional design efforts or general attempts at “slickness”
- Worth at least $100 million (if not the $1 billion the founder thinks).
That’s what so great about the web. ReadWriteWeb has the details, but hats off to Marcus Frind and Plentyoffish!
