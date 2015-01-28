The World's Militaries Use These Amazing Vehicles To Deal With Snow Removal

Winter Storm Juno turned out to be more of a dud than a “historic blizzard” for New York City. But snow plows throughout the North Eastern United States are still steadily clearing away snowfall ranging from a few inches to more than two feet in parts of New England.

Snow isn’t just a challenge for cities and local governments. It also has the capacity to majorly affect military operations. So militaries across the world have utilized some amazing snow plows in order to keep things running in tough alpine conditions.

Below, we have identified some of the most impressive plows through history.

In the 1930s, the German government started adding plows to its 120-horsepower Bussing-NAG trucks. These trucks proved useful during World War II as they helped to clear supply lines and allowed for troop transport.

www.autogallery.org.ru 120hp truck with snow plough equipment

The US likewise equipped its Chevy trucks with plows to allow continued operations throughout WWII. This 1942 Chevy Army Truck still functions as a plow.

Screenshot/www.youtube.com

1942 Chevy Army Truck

As smaller vehicles became more powerful, so did their ability to function as plows. Here is a US Military HMMWV Humvee equipped with a plow in Kosovo during EU peacekeeping operations.

Some vehicles have also been designed to measure road slipperiness. Here, a NASA friction tester tests the friction of a runway at Langley Air Force Base. The fifth-wheel in the back measures how much ice is present on the runway based on how easily it spins.

‘Surface Friction Tester’. Licensed under Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons – commons.wikimedia.org A NASA surface friction tester at Langley Air Force Base — the extra wheel is clearly visible at the rear.

Airports and Air Force bases have a need for substantially bigger plows than roads do. Here, an Overaasen RS-400 Runway Sweeper clears snow from Dover Air Force Base, Del. in front of C-5M Super Galaxies. The RS-400 can clear330,000 square yards of snow an hour. >

Roland Balik/USAF A snow plow from the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron clears snow in front of snow-covered C-5M Super Galaxies Jan. 6, 2015, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The base continued normal operations as Team Dover personnel initiated snow removal throughout the base.

