China Just Built The World's Longest Overseas Bridge

China has just finished construction on the world’s longest overseas bridge at a cost of around $8.7 billion, according to The Telegraph. The Qingdao Haiwan Bridge is 26.4 miles long, and it can apparently withstand level 8 earthquakes.



The Chinese seem to be owning the world when it comes to innovating and building things; is it because Chinese mothers are “superior”?



