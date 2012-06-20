Go Inside The World's Largest Treehouse, Which Was Inspired By God

Photo: joelk75/Flickr
The Minister’s Treehouse just clinched the Guinness World Records title of the world’s largest treehouse, but the treehouse’s builder, Horace Burgess, says he’s not done yet.The house, located in Crossville, T.N., is a work in progress.
Burgess built the almost 10,000-square-foot structure because he was inspired by God.
“The spirit of God said, ‘If you’ll build me a treehouse, I’ll never let you run out of material,’ and I agreed to without seeing any dimensions,” Burgess said a video produced by Maine-based Jynx Productions.
Jynx traveled to the behemoth treehouse and filmed a tour of the treehouse while interviewing Burgess. We captured some images of the treehouse during the interview, which is posted on YouTube.
Burgess has already devoted $14,000 and many, many hours to constructing the house. He does occasionally get help from volunteers.
When he's not hammering and sawing, Burgess is a minister. The third floor of the treehouse is a sanctuary that doubles as a basketball court.
