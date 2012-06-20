Go Inside The World's Largest Treehouse, Which Was Inspired By God

Callie Bost
treehouse

Photo: joelk75/Flickr

The Minister’s Treehouse just clinched the Guinness World Records title of the world’s largest treehouse, but the treehouse’s builder, Horace Burgess, says he’s not done yet.The house, located in Crossville, T.N., is a work in progress.

Burgess built the almost 10,000-square-foot structure because he was inspired by God.

“The spirit of God said, ‘If you’ll build me a treehouse, I’ll never let you run out of material,’ and I agreed to without seeing any dimensions,” Burgess said a video produced by Maine-based Jynx Productions.

Jynx traveled to the behemoth treehouse and filmed a tour of the treehouse while interviewing Burgess. We captured some images of the treehouse during the interview, which is posted on YouTube.

At the property's entrance, you can see the house poking out from the trees.

The entire treehouse is build around an 85-foot oak tree.

Source: The New York Daily News

Today, the 8,000 to 10,000-square-foot treehouse includes 80 rooms and is supported by six trees.

Source: The New York Daily News

Burgess has used 258,000 nails to build the house.

Source: The New York Daily News

Burgess has also built the house almost entirely out of recycled wood and material.

Source: The New York Daily News

Burgess has already devoted $14,000 and many, many hours to constructing the house. He does occasionally get help from volunteers.

Source: The New York Daily News

When he's not hammering and sawing, Burgess is a minister. The third floor of the treehouse is a sanctuary that doubles as a basketball court.

Source: The New York Daily News

The treehouse garners around 100 visitors a day.

Source: The New York Daily News

Source: The New York Daily News

Source: The New York Daily News

Here's Jynx Productions' interview with Horace Burgess.

Think that house is odd?

Now check out the most bizarre restaurants in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.