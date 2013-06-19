Step Aboard The World's Largest Boat Powered Only By The Sun [PHOTOS]

The world’s largest solar boat, MS Tûranor PlanetSolar, arrived in New York on Monday during the early phase of a scientific expedition to study the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic Ocean, a key regulator of climate.



The boat is special because it runs only on the sun’s energy — more than 29,000 solar cells cover the ship’s deck which powers 8.5 tons of lithium ion batteries housed beneath the boat. The batteries can last for more than 10 years.

An onboard research team, led by professor and climatologist Professor Beniston from the University of Geneva, is using the boat to collect data from the ocean and air that is uncontaminated by exhaust.

We toured the large solar craft before she leaves Manhattan for Boston in a few a days, heading next to Canada, Iceland, and finally ending in Bergen, Norway, in August.

